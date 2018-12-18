Manikarnika Trailer OUT: Extraordinary Kangana Ranaut Brightens Up This Visual Spectacle!

Manikarnika Trailer Out: Starring Kangana Ranaut, it’s one of the most awaited movies of 2019. With the hopes of starting the year with the bang, the makers in a grand way held an event to unveil its trailer in Mumbai today. The trailer, goes without saying, is a visual spectacle.

The trailer starts with the people of Jhansi worrying how the British are planning to take over their city. Kangana Ranaut as the fearless queen – Rani Laxmi Bai comes in to get things done for her city and country. The story revolves around the brave life of Jhansi Ki Rani and how she set an example for every Indian to hold their courage.

Check out the trailer here:

Kangana Ranaut, last was seen in Simran, which didn’t click with the audience but she’s back and how? Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi will cater to a large chunk of audience and has every change of emerging victorious at the box office. After this year’s Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat and Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan, Manikarnika is all set to explore the space of period dramas.

There were reports that Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 is running behind it’s due schedule since the time the film’s director Vikas Bahl’s name cropped up in sexual harassment cases and therefore, the film will not be able to release on January 25 along with Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi.

When asked whether this situation is favourable for her film, Kangana said, “It’s very good thing because I feel we should remember people who have sacrificed their lives for the freedom of our country on days like Independence Day and Republic Day. Our film has a patriotic theme so, that date is very important for us and we will be very happy to have a solo release on that day.”

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi also stars Ankita Lokhande, Atul Kulkarni, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, Danny Denzongappa, Suresh Oberoi and Jisshu Sengupta in key roles. It is directed by Krish and Kangana Ranaut, produced by Zee Studios in association with Kamal Jain and Nishant Pitti.

The film is scheduled to be released on January 25.