Ranveer Singh Finally BREAKS Silence On Rohit Shetty’s Ram Lakhan

Recently, there was a lot of buzz about Rohit Shetty doing the remake of Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff’s cult 80s classic Ram Lakhan. Soon after this news came in, everyone wanted to know who will be stepping in the shoes of Anil & Jackie. Rumours were rife that Ranveer Singh is being considered to play Lakhan’s role but unfortunately no one was ready to play Ram.

Director Rohit Shetty was the one who was going to helm the film. But it was apparently shelved because of the casting issues and no one wanted to play Ram in the film.

Rohit had earlier also said that “No, the Ram Lakhan remake is not happening. Two stars don’t want to work together, they just want to promote each other’s films. This young lot, they will tweet for each other, but they will not work with each other. The last lot to work together is Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar or Abhishek Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan. But the new lot won’t work with each other, I don’t know why they are insecure about each other? So, now we have just kept it aside. I guess we will have to make it again with Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff.”

Yesterday, we met the Simmba actor, who is all geared up for the release, we asked him about the Ram Lakhan remake update. He said that he was very keen on playing Lakhan’s role but things didn’t go well. He joked, “I was never offered Ram Lakhan, no I was actually (laughs). I guess I was ready to do Lakhan and I don’t know what happened about that. It was a long time ago. That was the film that Karan sir & Rohit sir we’re supposed to make together and here we are cut to 2018, it is finally happening. It’s a film backed by two very big brands. Both (Karan & Rohit) coming together, makes Simmba a very massive project. Our ambition for the film was higher than the expectations. We wanted to exceed expectations which were already so high. It is more than I had imagined.”

Ask him about his opinion if is it actually difficult to get two male superstars to act together, he said, “I’m not a producer and I have never attempted so I can’t comment on that. I can only tell you that in my capacity, I was keen to play Lakhan and I have also done a two-hero film, Gunday, I have done an ensemble film in Dil Dhadkane Do. You have 83’ and Takht which are ensemble films. So I’m not the one who shies away from multi starrers or two hero films and my track record goes to show that. I have no insecurities that stop me from taking on these films and stories. I have no greed that prompts me to want to have everything. I’m only happy to collaborate with other artists where there is a give and take which creates some sort of cinematic magic. To me, the story is greater than any one individual entity. So I think I don’t want to judge but in my opinion, I think it would be rather foolish to pass on a great opportunity. I think we are entering a phase where things are really going to change because if you have seen the recent track record if your content is strong then you are going to be accepted with open arms, people will applaud you. If it is not, it doesn’t matter how big the film is or who is in it, it is just be rejected. The power now is shifted to the audiences. There are not going to accept everything now. They have access to content from all over the world. In this climate, I feel more actors are going to opt to be in stories even if it is a multi starrers. I think the times are changing and you will get to see the golden era of more two hero films and multi starrers like we used to have back in the day, it is definitely going to come back like now, as of next year.”