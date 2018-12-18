Shah Rukh Khan Decodes His Signature Pose & You’ll Love Him More For That!

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all geared up to spell magic at the box office with Zero. The excitement is at the optimum level as the actor is back in his forte of the romantic genre. Known for his quick wit and sense of humour, Khan was at his best during a talk with a leading daily.

Recently, in an interview with Bombay Times, Shah Rukh Khan was candid in his talks. Speaking about his signature pose, the actor made some funny revelations. He said, “I never put my arms out to romance the heroine; I just did and then it became a romantic gesture. I never walked in a certain way towards a girl, because I thought it was romantic.”

“I have always told people that it was a gesture to simply avoid dancing. Whenever I couldn’t do any step, I would tell Sarojji (Saroj Khan), ‘Main aise haath kar loon, mere se yeh step ho nahin raha hai’. She would say, ‘Haan beta kar lo, koi baat nahin’. I could not do a lot of steps, even now I can’t. Sometimes, in these semi-romantic songs like Iss jahaan ki nahin hai tumhari aankhen (‘King Uncle’), or Chaand taare tod laoon (‘Yes Boss’), I found it odd to do steps, so I said, ‘Chalke bol deta hoon, haath aise kar doonga’, and it worked”, he further added.

SRK also shared about the instances happened during shoots, wherein people ask him to pose. “It’s happened to me on set, that I am shooting as directed and someone comes to me and says, ‘Sir aap woh ek kar do’. I don’t feel awkward doing it, as I’m aware that I’m doing it as someone else”, he states.

In Zero, slated for a grand release on December 21, Shah Rukh Khan portrays a character of a vertically challenged man. It also features Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in lead roles and is helmed by director Aanand L. Rai.