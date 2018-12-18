Akshay Kumar & Rohit Shetty Film Is Happening! 2 Meetings Already Done

After bringing in the powerhouse of energy, Ranveer Singh, on board, there were talks about the collaboration of Rohit Shetty and king of action, Akshay Kumar. For the first time, Rohit has come out to speak about it and it seems the film is happening after all.

Going by the track record of Rohit Shetty, one thing is clear that if he does a film with Akshay, there will be some dhamaakedaar action. After Singham franchise and now Simmba, Rohit is also trying to make a cop-universe bringing superstars together. A crossover movie between Simmba and Singham is a sure thing, but is Akshay Kumar’s next also a part of this cop-universe?

In an exclusive conversation with Mumbai Mirror, Rohit Shetty broke silence about him teaming up with Akshay Kumar and said, “I won’t deny that I am in talks with Akshay for a film, but we are yet to complete the formalities. I will be directing the film, but there is still time for it. We have just had two meetings so far.”

Simmba revolves around a corrupt police officer who eventually stands up against rapist in the film. “I think cop film works when you incorporate socially relevant issues in it. When you see films like Zanjeer or Singham you will see that the makers of that film have shown relevant issues which existed during that time,” Shetty said.

In his upcoming, he has tried to show subject of rape cases which is quite relevant in India. “In Simmba, we have shown quite a relevant problem which has been faced by the entire country. It’s our take about what we can do or what can happen to deal with the issue,” he said.

“I think the film which shows reflection of a society onscreen gets appreciated by the audience. You can’t show vague things as far as cop films are concerned. For a cop film, you have to deal with a problem which is there in the society,” he said.

Rohit Shetty in his career as filmmaker has made pure masala entertainers but for the first time, he has shown subject of rape cases in Simmba.