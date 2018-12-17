Location For Rajkummar Rao & Varun Sharma’s Upcoming Untitled Horror-Comedy REVEALED!

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma will shoot for a horror-comedy film in Uttar Pradesh next year.

After Stree and Made In China, Rajkummar and producer Dinesh Vijan will be working on the untitled horror-comedy soon.

“The film will be shot in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. We will start the recce now and we are looking at rolling it next year,” Vijan said in a statement.

“Rajkummar plays a small-time goon whose plans go haywire when he discovers that he might be in store for some supernatural encounters. You can be sure he will be as riveting as ladies’ tailor in Stree, chasing after a ghost,” he added.

The film will be released in January 2020.

The female lead is yet to be finalised.

“It’s a very interesting character and we will probably lock the name by next month,” said Vijan.

He also shared that it is not a sequel to this year’s hit film Stree.

“This is an entirely new concept and quite different from Stree. The only common factor here is Rajkummar Rao. I have been fortunate to find like-minded souls… all who have helped us achieve what we have today,” he said.

Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, who had helmed Fukrey and Fukrey Returns, will be collaborating with Vijan for the upcoming horror-comedy as a co-producer.

Lamba is currently working on the third instalment of Excel Entertainment’s Fukrey“franchise and a thriller with the production house.

Meanwhile, Stree bagged five awards at the Star Screen Awards here on Sunday. It won the best film, best actor (Rajkummar), most promising debutant director (Amar Kaushik), best actor in a supporting role (Pankaj Tripathi) and best dialogue (Sumit Arora).