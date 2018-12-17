Yami Gautam Pledges Her Support To World Wildlife Fund & TRAFFIC India’s Super Sniffers Campaign

Actress Yami Gautam has been roped in as the goodwill leader and the face of a very important cause initiated by TRAFFIC India along with World Wildlife Fund India. Joining the forces at WWF, for an important task at hand that needs attention, Yami pledged her support to the Super Sniffer campaign.

This campaign extends support to a very crucial concerning issue of wildlife poaching. Illegal wildlife trade is the fourth largest organized criminal activity globally, threatening the survival of many species the world over. India, being one of the world’s largest biodiversity hotspots, has been a target of wildlife poachers and smugglers. The backing of the success of the programme comes from the proof of success of sniffer dogs for crime prevention and detection which is a long proven practice that has reaped significant benefits over the years.

Yami in her presence at the National Training Centre for Dog, BSF, Gwalior pledged her support to the WWF-India programme. The initiative helps raise and train wildlife sniffer dog squads to strengthen anti-poaching and anti-trafficking measures of the Forest Departments and other enforcement agencies concerned with wildlife protection.

Speaking about being roped in as the face for the campaign, Yami said, “ I’m happy to be joining hands with WWF and TRAFFIC India for this amazingly well put and well through programme. Wildlife poaching is a serious issue and a more organized way and tactics are needed and that’s exactly what Super Sniffers programme does by training these amazing dogs who are trained to expose such activities with training that’s given to them. Illegal trade of animal, animal skin and body parts is truly concerning and it needs to be addressed.”