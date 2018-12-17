It hasn’t been very long that we read about the ordeal faced by the acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, and there sparked rumours about an upcoming biopic on the same subject by the Raazi director Meghna Gulzar. While it has been confirmed that Deepika Padukone will be essaying the role of Laxmi, recent reports suggest that Rajkummar Rao has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the movie.

According to an article by The Asian Age, Rajkummar Rao may not be seen in the main role like his recent releases but will surely get be a prominent character. “But the role is substantial and has excited Rao. He has not yet worked with Deepika. A role that drives back home a social message has excited that actor. Rao is never excited about the length of the roles. He did a superb cameo in Raabta which got many people talking especially for his make-up among other things,” stated a source close to the development.

Although Rajkummar Rao has not signed up for the movie yet, but look like that wouldn’t take long. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone at a recent event shared that the project will go on floor early next year.

“You all know about the film I am working on. We start filming early next year. It is a story that needs to be told. It is a true-life incident and hopefully, good things will come out of it,” Deepika revealed.

If the reports are true, not only will this be the first collaboration of Deepika & Rajkummar but will also be the 6th movie for Rao in the coming year, which is HUGE!