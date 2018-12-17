Aquaman Box Office Collections: Gives An Impressively Tough Fight To Kedarnath & 2.0!

Aquaman Box Office Collections: The last month of this year till now has been a tremendous ride for the box office as movies starting from Bollywood actors’ Sushant Singh Rajput & Sara Ali Khan’s Kedarnath to Hollywood’s Aquaman starring Jason Momoa & Amber Heard made massive collections, that too almost like a cake walk. Moreover, despite biggies like 2.0 and Kedarnath, Aquaman held its position and resulted in impressive numbers at the BO.

The movie which also stars Nicole Kidman in a prominent role hit the theatres last Friday and garnered a massive number of 7.75 crores (including Thursday evening’s paid previews). Now, that’s a number that we expect from a movie that has maintained a decent pre-release hype in India, so a big thumbs up to Aquaman for the same! The overall weekend collections remained satisfactory with 8 crores coming in on Saturday and 9.25 crores on Sunday.

It now stands at a grand total of 25 crores and if today’s collections don’t witness a drop, Aquaman is expected to also enter with style in the list of Top Highest Hollywood Grossers Of All Time in India.

Actor Jason Momoa who essays Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman, with character duality says the film includes an important environmental message.

Talking about the duality and the vital message, the actor said in a statement: “He has got a lot of bravado, but he does have compassion and even fears. He is a good man, but what makes him truly great is that only he can unite these two different societies because he is also Atlantean, and the chosen one.

“Yet what makes him human, even humble under all that swagger, is that he knows he is just not ready for it.