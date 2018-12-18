Here’s All About Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor & Rohit Shetty’s Impromptu Meet Up!

Actor Ranveer Singh paid a surprise visit to Anil Kapoor mid-work here on Monday.

While Anil was in the middle of an interview speaking about the forthcoming Netlfix original series Selection Day, Ranveer took a break from his film promotions to spend time with the veteran actor, read a statement.

They spent time together to discuss Selection Day, a coming-of-age story of two brothers destined to be cricket superstars.

Director Rohit Shetty, who has helmed Ranveer’s forthcoming release Simmba, also joined in making an impromptu Bollywood meet-up.

Based on Aravind Adiga’s eponymous novel, Selection Day, the series around cricket also stars Mahesh Manjrekar, Ratna Pathak Shah, Rajesh Tailang, Shiv Pandit, Karanvir Malhotra, Akshay Oberoi and Pakhi Gupta.

Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar had an interaction with Yash Dholye and Mohammad Samad – the young stars of the show, which will premiere on Netflix on December 28.

In the show, the boys come to Mumbai with the hopes of being the top batsmen in the world.

When Tendulkar met them, he said: “Everybody has a dream and while following the path to realise the same, you always have the power to choose who you become. I lived my dream with the same principle and am happy to have met two young men who have started their journey with very relatable characters.”