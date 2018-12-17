Zero VS Previous Year-End Releases: From 21.80 Crores To 36 Crores – Shah Rukh Khan To Break His Personal Best Record!

Finally, the wait is about to end as the much-awaited Zero to hit the cinemas, this Friday. Aanand L. Rai directorial is making headlines since its inception and took about one and a half years in the making. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the key roles, Zero is one of the most expensive Indian movies and is expected to end the year on a stupendous note.

As December always been a magnanimous month for Bollywood, Zero, too, is expected to keep the trend going by earning mammoth numbers on the first day. Backed by the huge pre-release buzz and overwhelming response for trailer and songs, the romantic-drama would be eyeing to beat previous highest first day earners of December.

Talking about the biggest openers, let’s recall the movies which ended a year bombastically:

Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) – This Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer started off on a high note by collecting 34.10 crores on opening day. The movie benefited from a sequel factor of blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger and it also marked the second collaboration of Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar, after Sultan.

Dangal (2016) – Aamir Khan’s wrestling drama collected staggering figures of 29.78 crores on the first day. The movie was mainly in the news for the shocking body transformation of Khan.

Dilwale (2015) – This multi-starrer comedy with Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, opened with impressive numbers despite a clash with magnum opus Bajirao Mastani. The movie collected 21.80 crores on opening day.

PK (2014) – Helmed by renowned director, Rajkumar Hirani and starring Aamir Khan in lead, the satirical comedy-drama made 26.63 crores on the first day.

Dhoom 3 (2013) – Being a part of the successful franchise Dhoom, the movie was high on pre-release buzz. Also, it marked the first collaboration between Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif. The movie had collected 36 crores on its day 1 at the box office.

One thing which is clearly evident with the above numbers is Shah Rukh Khan will surely beat Dilwale’s opening day number. How far it goes is the question time will answer. It is clearly seen that over past years, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, have truly dominated the affluent month of the year and with Zero, Shah Rukh Khan, would be hoping to make his mark surpassing the opening day records set by his contemporaries.