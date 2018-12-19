Sriram Raghavan + Shah Rukh Khan + Thriller = A Dream Come True!

Sriram Raghavan could easily be the most-talked-about director of 2018 after his mind-bending attempt with Andhadhun. The rumours of his pairing with Shah Rukh Khan came as a sweet shock to everyone. Yes, we want this pair but is it really happening? Let’s hear from the horse’s mouth.

In an interview with PTI, Sriram said, “There are certain actors I think I can approach whenever I am working on something and Shah Rukh is one of those. He’s somebody whom I’d love to work with. For example, one of the very early stories I’d written, was based on a novel on which Baazigar was also based – A Kiss Before Dying. My version of that movie would have been something else. In fact, I worked on the script and later found out that a film had already been made on the idea.”

In a recent interview with IANS, Sriram said some very nice things about the penning of women characters in his films. Also, Raghavan does not take the pressure of box office numbers.

Considering that the representation of female characters is changing in the Indian film industry, does he keep it in mind as a filmmaker to play a catalyst in the conversation around women empowerment?

“I do not think that when I write a female character, I intend to reflect my thoughts on gender equality, but I always make sure that my female character is not decorative, they are human, they are good, bad, complex and close to reality. My women characters should not exist only to play the ‘love interest’ of a male character.”

“My idea is to write a story where every character is well etched out, irrespective of their gender. Because they all are human beings and stories are on the situation and human mind.”

