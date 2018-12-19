Dilip Kumar – Saira Banu Land Mafia Controversy: All You Need To Know About It!

Veteran actress and wife of Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu, has expressed hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet her here and help save her husband’s bungalow from the land mafia.

In so many words she has also slammed Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for not doing anything in the matter despite assurances.

“Request from Saira Banu Khan: The Hon’ble @PMOIndia Shri @narendramodi Sir, Land Mafia Samir Bhojwani released from jail.

“No action was taken despite assurances by CM @Dev_Fadnavis.”

“Padma Vibhushit betrayed, threatened by money and muscle power. Request meeting with you in #Mumbai,” read a tweet shared late on Tuesday on Dilip Kumar’s official Twitter account.

Interacting earlier with the media, Saira Banu had sought audience with Modi, who was here on Tuesday, to discuss the issue following the builder’s release from jail.

Bhojwani had falsely claimed ownership of the two plots in upscale Pali Hill area of suburban Bandra on which the ailing 96-year-old actor’s bungalow is.

Saira Banu had also tagged Fadnavis in her tweet.

Fadnavis later told the media that he would speak to the couple and try to sort out the issue.

This came after Modi apparently directed Fadnavis to sort out the issue as soon as possible, Saira Banu said.

“We are hopeful that the Prime Minister will look into the matter and I hope our kind Chief Minister will also look into it and take due action,” the veteran actress said.

“For the last three months, the CM has been promising me that he will talk to Bhojwani and resolve the issue. I hope he will stick to his words and do the needful,” she added.

Giving details about the dispute, Saira Banu said: “We have been facing this court dispute and harassment by Samir Bhojwani for the last 10-12 years.”

“This man (Samir Bhojwani) is an expert at land grabbing, forgery and fraudulent cases. He is doing these things because he has muscle power and money. He has big political connections, and therefore, no one is willing to take action against him.”

She also stated that Bhojwani has violated BMC guidelines but they have not taken any action against him.

“Earlier, he wanted to build a cottage for his sister in front of our residence. At that time, we gave him permission. After that, we went out of Mumbai for two-three months and when we returned, we saw that he had built a two-three storey building instead of a cottage, and while doing so he had violated BMC rules but no one has taken any kind of action against him.

“The entire world knows that this is Dilip Kumar saab’s residence so how can he trespass on that land? He knows that Dilip saab has health issues and because of all this stress his health has deteriorated even more.”

She said Dilip Kumar was emotionally attached to his house. “It is his only house and we all are emotionally attached to it. Dilip saab’s younger sister and brother have grown up in this house.

“He hasn’t worked in 300 films that he can afford to invest in properties. In his entire film career, he has hardly been part of 56 good films. He is a man who has contributed a lot for his country through his art.”

In December 2017, Saira Banu had lodged a police complaint alleging that Bhojwani was threatening and harassing her and Dilip Kumar over the property. Following the complaint, the Mumbai police had arrested Bhojwani.

