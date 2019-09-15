Kartik Aaryan to begin shoot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 at London in October

While he has recently wrapped up another schedule of his next release Pati Patni aur Woh, soon enough it would be time for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Come October and Kartik Aaryan would get going with the first schedule of the shooting for the horror comedy.

“Yes, the film goes on floors in quick time. Kartik would be flying over to London and start the shoot of the Anees Bazmee directed film in the first week of October. He is quite excited about working on this film since it is for the first time ever that he is attempted a genre like this. While he has delivered quite a few successes in comedies, right from Pyaar Ka Punchnama to Luka Chuppi, a horror-comedy is a first for him,” informs our source.

The makers are tight lipped on the leading lady who would be making the cut for the film. Though names like Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Pandey have floated around, there isn’t anything concrete yet about who would be pairing up with Kartik. As a matter of fact there are also rumors of Akshay Kumar featuring in the film as well, considering the fact that he was the leading man in Bhool Bhulaiyaa. However, yet again, there is no official word on that yet.

“Kartik though is gearing up to take over the center-stage for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2,” a close associate of the actor adds, “This film along with Dostana 2 are two of the biggest that he has signed for 2020. He is pretty charged up about getting into a new avtar as a ghost-buster for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.”

We are looking forward to that as well.

