BREAKING! No Sequels Or Remakes, Salman Khan To Come With A Whole New Masala Entertainer On Eid 2020?

Salman Khan who is currently busy shooting for Dabangg 3 has yet not revealed his EID 2020 release. He recently unveiled the motion poster of Dabangg 3 and has received good response from the fans from all around the world for it. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah starring Salman Khan & Alia Bhatt was initially scheduled to be released next year on Eid 2020, but has been shelved for reasons unknown yet. The superstar announced that he will still come on Eid 2020 with a movie. Other reports claim that he will be seen in Veteran remake which will be directed by Prabhudheva. But looks like that isn’t happening too.

The latest is that Salman Khan is coming with an original & pure masala entertainer. Yes, you heard it right, no remakes, no sequels!

A source close to Bollywood Hungama has just revealed that as, “Salman’s Eid release will be neither a sequel and nor a remake of any movie. While Bharat producers Atul Agnihotri (Salman’s brother-in-law) and Nikhil Namit own the remake rights of the South Korean flick, Veteran, that won’t be made next year. Salman has come upon a completely original script which is a pure masala entertainer and he will be producing it with them. The story is apparently based in North India and character is something like Radhe which he had played in Tere Naam – fun, eccentric, large-hearted, is thoroughly lovable but it is not a sequel to Tere Naam. There is an undercurrent of social issues running through the story. Currently, the final draft of the script is taking place (with Salman’s inputs) and once it is complete, casting will begin. Salman plans to announce the movie, only after he begins shooting for it, which will be in the next couple of months. Buzz is that Salman may even play a double role in it and his fans and everybody will fall in love with the storyline and his characters.”

Later, there were reports that Hrithik Roshan was approached for Inshallah but hasn’t accepted the offer yet. Nothing is official for now. Only time will tell, who will we finally get to see in Inshallah and which movie is Salman coming up with on Eid 2020.