Shahid Kapoor & Wife Mira Kapoor Expecting Their Third Child?

Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Kapoor are the new IT couple of Bollywood. They are also one of the the most papped Bollywood couples. You can spot them almost everyday at their gym sessions. The duo has a daughter named Misha and a son named Zain. Shahid who was last seen in Kabir Singh seems to be expecting his third child with wife Mira.

Yes, you heard it right. According to recent reports, the couple is expecting their third child but haven’t made any announcement yet. Though they are planning to make it official this week and isn’t it a great news to start your day with? Their daughter who turned 3 last month and son Zain who turned 1 this month celebrated their birthday together and starkids like Rani Mukerji’s daughter Adira, Karan Johar’s kids Roohi and Yash, Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam attended the party. It was one star studded affair!

The couple also shot a new cover for Vogue magazine this month and spoke about a lot of things, from their first meeting to Shahid’s blockbuster Kabir Singh‘s success. Shahid got his first 200 crores movie this year and wife Mira was all praises for him. Now, we can’t for them to announce their third child!

