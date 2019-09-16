Akshay Kumar Bharat Veer: Post The Fake Shameful Trend, Fans Storm Twitter!

Yesterday, Twitter witnessed an unnecessary mess when some random Twitterati started Tweeting with a shameful trend that read, ‘HAWAS KA DEVTA AKSHAY’. While most accounts were fake with barely any profile picture or tweets, it created rage amongst the Akshay Kumar fans who literally went haywire!

The Sooryavanshi actor lately has been a victim of social media bullying, in fact a couple of times now. Previously, he was being sacked for owning a Canadian citizenship to an extent where he was being termed as not a citizen of India, and now these profiles, most of which do not appear to be original, tweeted against Akshay Kumar calling him “Canadian” and “molester”.

Some Tweets even mentioned that the actor has molested various Bollywood actresses including Raveena Tandon, Priyanka Chopra, Mouni Roy, Shilpa Shetty, Zaira Wasim amongst others.

As expected, it created rage amongst Akki’s loyal fans and soon began the Twitter storm with trends reading ‘AKSHAY KUMAR BHARAT VEER’.

Check out some of the user tweets below:

Prashant: I am proud that Akshay Kumar is a citizen of our country. If a little Akshay Kumar is born in our country, our country will never fall behind. AKSHAY KUMAR BHARAT VEER

I am proud that Akshay Kumar is a citizen of our country. If a little Akshay Kumar is born in our country, our country will never fall behind.🙂🙂🙂 AKSHAY KUMAR BHARAT VEER pic.twitter.com/VkCAi19ltX — Prashant (@Prashan52719913) September 16, 2019

Adiit: It doesn’t make any difference whether he holds indian or canadian passport. It doesnt make any difference if he is right winger or left winger. As long as he does all social work. As long as he contributes to our country. AKSHAY KUMAR BHARAT VEER Kudos Akkians

It doesn't make any difference whether he holds indian or canadian passport.

It doesnt make any difference if he is right winger or left winger.

As long as he does all social work.

As long as he contributes to our country. AKSHAY KUMAR BHARAT VEER

Kudos Akkians — 🔥ᝨℍℰ ℰℕⅅ ᗅK🔥 (@Khiladi_adiit) September 15, 2019

Arppaul: 51.3K tweets and still trending on 10th spot. Kudos guys. AKSHAY KUMAR BHARAT VEER

51.3K tweets and still trending on 10th spot. Kudos guys.

AKSHAY KUMAR BHARAT VEER pic.twitter.com/sXoGnEpRSC — Aᴘᴘʏ😊 (@arppaul) September 15, 2019

Rohit: Unity is important Positivity increase this Naye akkians banenge to unhe humpar Garv hona chahiye, wo sirf positivity se hee ayega. Positivity is best answer to negativity AKSHAY KUMAR BHARAT VEER

Unity is important

Positivity increase this

Naye akkians banenge to unhe humpar Garv hona chahiye, wo sirf positivity se hee ayega. Positivity is best answer to negativity AKSHAY KUMAR BHARAT VEER pic.twitter.com/8PCXHQTCfn — Rohit Patil (@Rohitpatil_24) September 15, 2019

Nishant: I think no bollywood star can even come closer to @akshaykumar sir when we talk about aur Jawans. Salute to him always. AKSHAY KUMAR BHARAT VEER

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Housefull 4 which is slated for a Diwali, 2019 release.

