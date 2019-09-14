Chhichhore Box Office: 74.17 Crores VS 8-Days Trending Of Total Dhamaal, De De Pyaar De, Badhaai Ho & Other Recent Comedy Films

Just when Bollywood was going through a scarcity of good comedy films at the box office, Chhichhore filled the void and proved to be a trump card. The film with an interesting star cast, appealing concept and high on humour screenplay got thumbs up from the paying public and managed a near 70 crores first week.

In the second week, the film faced competition from another comedy film Dream Girl but still managed to remain steady with a second Friday number of 5.34 crores. The drop was limited and 8-day total business reached 74.17 crores. While the 90 crore mark by the end of the second weekend will be achieved, there’s no doubt that the film will comfortably cross the 100 crores mark soon and will go even beyond.

Let’s have a look at the total business last 5 successful Bollywood comedy films did and how well they trended compared to Chhichhore.

Chhichhore

Day 1 – 7.32 crores

Day 2 – 12.25 crores

Day 3 – 16.41 crores

Day 4 – 8.10 crores

Day 5 – 10.05 crores

Day 6 – 7.20 crores

Day 7 – 7.50 crores

Day 8 – 5.34 crores

Total Dhamaal

Day 1 – 16.50 crores

Day 2 – 20.40 crores

Day 3 – 25.50 crores

Day 4 – 9.85 crores

Day 5 – 8.75 crores

Day 6 – 7.05 crores

Day 7 – 6.50 crores

Day 8 – 4.75 crores

De De Pyaar De

Day 1 – 10.41 crores

Day 2 – 13.39 crores

Day 3 – 14.74 crores

Day 4 – 6.19 crores

Day 5 – 6.10 crores

Day 6 – 5.74 crores

Day 7 – 4.48 crores

Day 8 – 3.58 crores

Stree

Day 1 – 6.83 crores

Day 2 – 10.87 crores

Day 3 – 14.57 crores

Day 4 – 9.70 crores

Day 5 – 6.37 crores

Day 6 – 6.55 crores

Day 7 – 5.50 crores

Day 8 – 4.39 crores

Badhaai Ho

Day 1 – 7.65 crores

Day 2 – 11.85 crores

Day 3 – 12.80 crores

Day 4 – 13.70 crores

Day 5 – 5.65 crores

Day 6 – 5.50 crores

Day 7 – 5.00 crores

Day 8 – 4.25 crores

