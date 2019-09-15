EXCLUSIVE: Angad Bedi Opens Up About His ‘Zoya Factor’ Neha Dhupia & Daughter Mehr, The Star-Kid Debate & More!

Angad Bedi may be currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie, The Zoya Factor, which stars Sonam Kapoor & Dulquer Salmaan but it is his lucky charms, Neha Dhupia and daughter Mehr that are constantly under radar of the media. But how does he plan to save his daughter from the star-kid tag and the paparazzi?

We met Angad for an exclusive conversation yesterday and asked him about who the lucky charm or the Zoya Factor like his movie suggests, is? To this, the actor replied, “I don’t have one… I have my mother, I have my wife and I have my daughter. I have 3 very strong women personalities in my life who are my ‘Zoya factor’ (lucky charm)”

Furthermore upon being asked about how life has changed as a father, he continued “Life has changed for better, it definitely made me a better human being, a better performer and a better actor and I’ve seen that life does come a full circle.. to start a family and getting married, these are the two very important institution and hallmarks in a man’s life, and I’m extremely fortunate that 1. I married the right woman (Neha Dhupia) and 2. I got a daughter named Mehr.”

But is her scared about his daughter Mehr being under the media radar or being papped like Taimur Ali Khan or Inaaya Kemmu and Misha Kapoor currently are? “I can’t speak for other parents but yes, I will keep her away from the media as much as possible because she’s too young, she doesn’t understand and it takes time for a child to evolve and we would like to maintain that and keep her away from it all as much as possible. We would like her to enjoy her childhood. We want her to be a free personality. What happens is when you come under scrutiny, when you’re not prepared for it – that can also have adverse effects which I’ll make sure whenever her time comes, whenever she’s ready to face the media, we’d like her to be recognised not as Neha & Angad’s daughter but have her recognize for herself, for her skill,” Angad answered.

How does he plan to handle the star-kid debate in terms of Mehr? Angad mockingly answered, “Pehle hum toh star ban jaye toh hi humara bacha star-kid banega.”

He concluded his stance as he shared, “Whatever she wants to follow, whatever her path or journey is, as long as she’s a good human being and has the right value, that’s more important. We’d like to give her a that kind of upbringing.”

