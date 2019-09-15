Saaho star Prabhas can give most of the actors a run for their money with his fandom. The south actor became an overnight sensation after the humongous success of his multi lingual Baahubali franchise. And now his latest release, Saaho alongside Shraddha Kapoor was one of 2019’s most anticipated films and though the movie got mixed reviews its business is unbeatable.

However, the actor feels there is a certain kind of bias that he had faced in Bollywood but he is also quick to add that it was something that he had anticipated.

Speaking to Hindustan Times the actor said, “It has always been there in every region. Every region is used to their own actors — some have been around for 20-30 years. So, that is bound to happen. But, I think if a film is good then they always watch it. Otherwise we would never see a new actor of a director getting a chance. Baahubali broke a lot of barriers, and in a way, paved a new path for a lot of such pan India films. There will be a lot more [of such films] in the future.”

While the actor likes to work at his own pace on his films and not rush up with the shoot, he says contemporaries doing more films than him is not something that bothers him. Prabhas said, “I don’t follow these rules. That’s why I do many advertisements. I like to do things at my own pace. And I don’t know if it is right or wrong but that’s who I am.”

Saaho, directed by Sujeeth, also featured actors like Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Mandira Bedi and Neil Nitin Mukesh among others in pivotal roles. The film is also being touted as one of Bollywood’s most expensive action film made to date and was produced by Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Bhushan Kumar under their respective banners, UV Creations and T-Series.

