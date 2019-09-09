Batla House Box Office: John Abraham Starrer Enters The List Of Most Profitable Films Of 2019

Batla House Box Office: John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur starrer Batla House released on the occasion of Independence Day and it enjoyed a good run at the box office. The film received tremendous response from the critics as well as the audiences.

Till date, Batla House has collected a total amount of 97 crores. John’s character garnered a lot of appreciation by the viewers and all his fans. Now, after days of releasing, the makers of the film have a reason to celebrate.

Batla House has successfully entered the list of most profitable films of 2019. The film is made on a budget of 48 crores (including P & A), its return on investment hence comes to 49 crores. It is proved to be a successful venture for the makers by earning a profit percentage of 102.08%. Currently, the film stands at the 10th position. But it might just get eliminated from the list since it is not running in the theatres now.

After clashing with Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal, John will yet again might face a clash soon. According to the reports, it is being said that Akshay’s Laxmmi Bomb and John’s Mumbai Saga might clash on Eid 2020. A source revealed to Deccan Chronicle, “Mumbai Saga, starring John Abraham and directed by Sanjay Gupta, may also come on the same day, turning it into a hattrick of clashes.”

