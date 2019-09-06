Batla House Box Office Update: After three weeks, Batla House is placed at a precarious score of 97.18 crores. This is agonisingly close to the 100 crores mark and it has to be seen if eventually this milestone is reached.

The film did take a hit in the mass belts during the week gone by due to the release of Saaho, which did excellent business. That said, the film has still done well to reach this far, especially if one considers the fact that this wasn’t one of those quintessential masala entertainers and actually had a classy feel to it.

For John Abraham, this is his second straight biggie after Satyameva Jayate. His next release is an out and out commercial film Paagalpanti and then there is Satyameva Jayate 2 next with the team of Milap Zaveri and Nikkhil Advani on Independence Day 2020. In between, he may also bring another major release. That’s quite an impressive line up and should keep the stocks up for the actor for the coming year as well.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

