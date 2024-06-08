Since the past few months, South Indian starlet Sreeleela has been on the rise. Her dance moves in Guntur Kaaram bowled everyone over, and it was speculated that the actress will soon shoot for an item number for Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2. However, the song did not happen and everyone wondered what happened. Well, we guess we know what happened. The actress is ready for her much-awaited Khan debut in Bollywood!

Yes, you read that right! If reports are to be believed, then Sreeleela is expected to join Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, in his next project, which is supposedly titled Diler! Ibrahim is making his Bollywood debut in a film starring Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The star kid has done his informal prep while he assisted Karan Johar in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He will be making his much-awaited Bollywood debut with Sarzameen, which is produced by Dharma Productions and features stalwarts like Kajol and Prithviraj. But Ibrahim has already moved on to his second film, even before his debut, and this one features the Tollywood beauty Sreeleela!

This might be the reason why the actress has been on a rejection spree recently. It came as a shocker for everyone when the actress rejected an offer to groove to a dance number in Thalapathy Vijay‘s upcoming film titled GOAT. Buzz suggests that the offer was ludicrous, but Sree wanted something meatier, and what better than a Bollywood debut, right?

The actress is taking small steps while climbing the ladder to success and we now wonder if she will be a part of Pushpa 2‘s item number still or will she let it go and save her screen presence for a lead role in a Bollywood film! The project is said to helmed by Kunal Deshmukh and will be produced by Maddock Films. Official announcement about the same is awaited, but as per a report in Siasat, the shooting will commence from August this year!

