Actor Sathyaraj became popular among Hindi audiences with Rohit Shetty’s Chennai Express. The romantic action drama stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead role. Later, his role as Kattappa in Baahubali movies left a great impression on the Indian audience. The talented actor, who has been a part of many amazing South movies, was featured in a recently released Hindi movie, Munjya.

When Baahubali: The Beginning was released, Sathyaraj’s Kattappa provided a lot of meme content. The equation his character shared with Prabhas’ Amarendra Baahubali was one of the highlights of the movie. In a new interview, the Munjya star has gotten candid about Prabhas and Thalapathy Vijay and the reason they only do larger-than-life characters.

Sathyaraj on Prabhas & Thalapathy Vijay Doing Larger Than Life Characters

The Baahubali actor said in an interview, “I think that is because the market and business of a few heroes have grown. So, when the projects they take on also get bigger, the films have to be dubbed so that audiences across the world can see them. It becomes a mandate, which restricts them from indulging in a variety of roles. For example, let’s take Vijay; he has done films like Love Today, Thulladha Manamum Thullum, and Kadhalukku Mariyadhai. They were so successful, too. But now that he is a big star and business has grown around him, he cannot come back to doing such films.”

About the Saalar star, Sathyaraj told OTT Play, “Prabhas is another example where he has done a lot of romance films, but after Baahubali, you can only see him in larger-than-life roles. Today’s cinema has become such.”

Meanwhile, Sathyaraj has received appreciation for his performance in Munjya. It’s a horror comedy film which also stars Sharvari, Abhay Verma, and Mona Singh.

