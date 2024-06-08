The countdown has already begun for Kalki 2898 AD, and we are just 19 days away from the film’s mega release. As it is said to be the most expensive Indian film ever made, there’s good enough curiosity and buzz among the neutral audience, and with Prabhas’ presence in the lead role, the film is expected to take a bumper start at the Indian box office. The biggie will also benefit immensely from the fact that the government in Andhra Pradesh has changed. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film, initially called Project K, is touted as the next big thing in Indian cinema. Apart from India, the biggie is also extensively promoted in the international markets, so expectations are high. If things fall in place perfectly, it has an immense potential to be a big money spinner, and as per the latest update, the makers are moving in the right direction.

According to the report on Track Tollywood, the Kalki 2898 AD team is planning to screen 6 shows per day in Andhra Pradesh. Earlier, the show count was restricted, but now, due to the government change in Andhra Pradesh, extra shows could be possible. Also, for those who don’t know, producer C. Aswani Dutt is close to Chandrababu Naidu, so this closeness is expected to bring good benefits to the Prabhas starrer.

Also, ticket rates were restricted earlier. Now, Kalki 2898 AD’s box office is likely to benefit from the higher prices in Andhra Pradesh, at least during the opening weekend.

Meanwhile, apart from Prabhas, the film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan in key roles. The trailer is scheduled to release on June 10. The biggie will be released in six languages – Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and English.

