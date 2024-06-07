In Bollywood, Farida Jalal comes to the defense of Sharmin Segal amidst recent controversies. New dad Varun Dhawan was spotted with his newborn daughter as his wife, Natasha Dalal, was discharged from the hospital on Friday. Looking for some recommendations? Don’t miss our “What To Watch This Weekend” section.

In South Indian cinema, Pawan Kalyan’s ‘OG’ reportedly secures a massive OTT deal, generating significant buzz. Check out the latest Box Office updates for both Bollywood and South Indian films. Additionally, John Abraham’s ‘Vedaa’ has a new release date, and the teaser for Vishnu Manchu’s ‘Kannappa’ is set to premiere on June 14.

Farida Jalal Defends Sharmin Segal After “Heeramandi” Criticism

Veteran actress Farida Jalal has come out in support of her co-star Sharmin Segal, who faced criticism for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s series “Heeramandi.” Segal was targeted online for a perceived lack of expression. Jalal stated her disapproval of the negativity, saying “She did her best as per her capacity.” She also noted that Segal’s character wasn’t one that required loudness, and questioned why there needed to be cruelty towards the actress. Jalal’s defense highlights the ongoing debate about online criticism and its impact on actors.

John Abraham’s “Vedaa” Locks New Release Date, Sets Up Independence Day Showdown

John Abraham’s action film “Vedaa” gets a new release date! The movie, earlier scheduled for July 12th, will now hit theatres on Independence Day, August 15th, 2024. This puts it in a box office clash with another highly anticipated film, “Pushpa 2: The Rule.” Directed by Nikkhil Advani, “Vedaa” is an action-adventure inspired by true events and also stars Sharvari, Abhishek Banerjee, and Tamannaah Bhatia. Get ready for a dose of patriotism and action this Independence Day!

New Dad Varun Dhawan Clicked with Baby Girl at Hospital Discharge

Varun Dhawan was photographed carrying his newborn daughter as his wife Natasha Dalal was discharged from Mumbai’s Hinduja hospital on Friday. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on June 3rd. This is the first glimpse of the new family together.

While the couple did not pose for pictures, paparazzi captured heartwarming moments of Varun cradling their daughter. Many fans have taken to social media to congratulate the couple.

Punjabi cinema’s leading lady Sonam Bajwa has expressed her desire to enter Bollywood. While she has already made a mark in Punjabi films, Bajwa is looking for the perfect opportunity to showcase her talent in the Hindi film industry. In a recent interview, she revealed that she has been approached for several Bollywood projects but has been selective, prioritizing quality scripts over mere screen presence. This talented actress is known for her adaptability and is eager to explore new avenues in her career. Fans can expect to see Sonam Bajwa captivating audiences on the national stage soon, but only when the right project comes along. Read more

Kangana Ranaut Slapped by CISF Jawan, Criticizes Bollywood in Deleted Instagram Story

Actress and MP Kangana Ranaut was allegedly slapped by CISF jawan Kulwinder Kaur after making derogatory comments about farmers during her political campaign. The incident’s video went viral on social media. In response, Kangana criticized the Bollywood film industry on Instagram, though she later deleted the post. In the removed story, she stated: “Dear film industry, you all are either celebrating or are totally mum on the airport attack on me. Remember, if tomorrow you walk disarmingly on some street of your country or anywhere else in the world and some Israeli/Palestinian hits you or your children just because you tried to bring eyes to Rafah or stood up for the Israeli hostage, then you will see I will be fighting for your rights of free speech. If someday you wonder why I am where I am, remember you are not.”

Netflix Acquires Digital Rights for Pawan Kalyan’s ‘OG’ for Rs 92 Crores

Netflix has reportedly acquired the digital rights for Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s highly anticipated gangster action drama ‘OG’ for a staggering Rs 92 crores. Directed by Sujeeth and featuring stars like Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan, and Prakash Raj, the film’s release is expected in 2025. Pawan Kalyan, buoyed by the Janasena Party’s success in the AP elections, has some scenes left to shoot. With most of the filming complete, fans eagerly await the resumption of production. DVV Entertainments is producing the film, with music composed by SS Thaman.

Vishnu Manchu’s ‘Kannappa’ Teaser to Release on June 14, 2024

Vishnu Manchu’s ambitious project ‘Kannappa’ is rapidly gaining traction. The film’s teaser, recently showcased at the Cannes Film Festival 2024, will be digitally released on June 14, 2024, in multiple languages. Vishnu Manchu has high expectations for this project, which holds a special place in his heart. ‘Kannappa’ features a star-studded cast including Prabhas, Mohan Babu, Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Nayanthara, Kajal Aggarwal, and Madhubala. This high-VFX epic is a collaboration between 24 Frames Factory and Ava Entertainment, with Stephen Devassy and Manisharma leading the music direction.

