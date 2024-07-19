Jatt & Juliet 3 Worldwide Box Office: Diljit Dosanjh Starrer Nearly Doubles Investment With Staggering Nearly 196% ROI

Jatt & Juliet 3’s box office dominance continues to flourish! The film has further inflated its impressive return on investment (ROI), proving audiences can’t get enough of this Punjabi love story. Keep reading to know more!

The Diljit Dosanjh-starrer’s coffers are overflowing with a staggering 35.5 crore, a clear testament to the enduring appeal of the Jatt & Juliet franchise. This financial success can be attributed to the film’s popularity and the production houses’ shrewd financial decisions.

White Hill Studios, Storytime Productions, and Speed Records displayed remarkable financial prudence by keeping the reported budget at a controlled 12 crore. This strategic move paid off handsomely, resulting in a phenomenal profit of 23.5 crore—nearly double the initial investment!

The true magic lies in the film’s jaw-dropping ROI of 195.83%. Yes, you read that right! Jatt & Juliet 3 has nearly multiplied its investment by a factor of 2.

This phenomenal success story goes beyond big names and a beloved franchise. It’s a powerful combination of a captivating tale, stellar performances by Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa, and strategic production decisions by the powerhouse trio behind the film. Jatt & Juliet 3 has woven its magic on audiences, proving that a potent mix of love stories, laughter, and Punjabi zest can still be a box office goldmine.

Jatt & Juliet 3 worldwide collections

The movie has collected 55 crore from the overseas market. When we combine this with its India gross total, J&J3’s worldwide collection stands at 96.89 crore. Based on the film’s momentum, it seems tough for it to beat Carry On Jatta 3‘s worldwide record of 102.69 crore. Stay tuned for more box office updates on Jatt & Juliet 3.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

