Kalki 2898 AD ended its third week and has started its journey in the fourth week today. At the Indian box office, the film has already amassed over 600 crores net and whatever it is now earning, it’s all bonus as the film has enjoyed footfalls well over 3 crore. Let’s find out how the magnum opus has performed on day 23!

Released on 27th June, the dystopian sci-fi biggie emerged as the biggest Indian film of the year within the opening weekend by surpassing Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter. As the film enjoyed favorable word-of-mouth, it maintained a stronghold over weekdays. The solid grip was seen during the second week and third week as well.

On fourth Friday, Kalki 2898 AD saw a considerable reduction in its screen count, especially in the Hindi belt due to the release of Bad Newz. Still, it has added a decent number as early trends suggest a collection of 2.70-3 crores on day 23. Considering the estimated collection, the total stands at 607.80-608.10 crores net at the Indian box office.

Kalki 2898 AD is expected to accumulate around 10 crores between Saturday and Sunday, thus taking the film near the 620 crore mark. After the end of the weekend, it will take some time to for the biggie to cross the lifetime collection of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan (640.42 crores), but it will happen for sure.

Meanwhile, Kalki 2898 AD already created history on BookMyShow by selling 1.25 crore tickets through the platform (ever since the feature of displaying ticket sales started). It crossed Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which had sold 1.24 crore tickets through the platform.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Kalki 2898 AD At The Worldwide Box Office (22 Days): Prabhas’ Magnum Opus Is All Set To Enter The 1000 Crore Club Tomorrow!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News