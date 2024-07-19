Prabhas-led Kalki 2898 AD continues to churn out numbers at the worldwide box office. After scoring high in the first two weeks, the film ended its third week on a good note. On the third Thursday, the biggie got close to the mark of 990 crores gross, thus making the route clear for entry into the 1000 crore club. Keep reading to know more!

The Nag Ashwin directorial has been winning hearts globally right from the opening day and it maintained its momentum throughout its theatrical journey. Yes, it witnessed some dips during the third week, but there is nothing to worry about, as the film will definitely witness growth this weekend.

As per estimates flowing in, Kalki 2898 AD has amassed a staggering 605.10 crores net at the Indian box office after 22 days. Including taxes, the gross collection goes up to 714.01 crores. In the overseas market, the biggie has raked in 274 crores gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the overall collection at the worldwide box office stands at 988.01 crores gross so far.

Kalki 2898 AD will see a drop today, considering the good response to Bad Newz in the Hindi belt, but the collection will remain decent. Again, tomorrow, it will witness a healthy jump, thus an entry into the 1000 crore club is on the cards.

With Kalki 2898 AD crossing the 1000 crore mark, Prabhas will be getting his second 1000 crore grosser at the worldwide box office.

Meanwhile, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in key roles. It was released in theatres on 27th June.

