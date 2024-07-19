Kalki 2898 AD has done quite well in the third week in its Hindi version, with good daily collections. The film was around 3 crores on Monday and Tuesday and then zoomed to 4.25 crores on Wednesday due to the Muharram partial holiday. Later, even on Thursday, it managed to stay over the 2 crore mark, with 2.25 crores coming in.

Overall, the week was quite good for the film, with 34.45 crores coming in, even though Sarfira and Hindustani 2 (Hindi) were also playing. It would be interesting to see how the current week turns out, though, since, first and foremost, a large quantum of Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) audiences have already watched the film. Secondly, the competition would be huge from Bad Newz, which has opened well and carries good reports. As a result, today, the numbers would take a hit, though, as before, Saturday and Sunday will see a rise in collections again.

Kalki 2898 AD has reached 267.65 crores and will comfortably surpass 275 crores before the weekend’s close. In fact, RRR (Hindi) lifetime will be crossed this weekend as well, and from there, it will be interesting to see where it eventually ends up.

This one is a big hit.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

