Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri, and Ammy Virk have arrived with their Bad Newz, but there are only good things to discuss about it! The romantic comedy has left behind storms like Kalki 2898 AD, Indian 2, and Sarfira to bring in the best collections on opening day. Scroll below for the latest box office update!

The pre-release hype was fantastic, especially because songs like Tauba Tauba are viral all over the internet. Netizens have been praising Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri’s sparkling chemistry. In addition, a subject like heteropaternal superfecundation has also never been explored before in Bollywood.

Bad Newz Day 1 Early Estimates

According to the latest trends, Bad Newz has added a box office collection in the range of 8.30-9.30 crores on day 1. These are great numbers, considering a film starring Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri, and Ammy Virk. In fact, it is one of Vicky‘s best openers. With this pace, the film could very well be a success in its lifetime.

With positive reviews, the earnings will only get better throughout the first weekend. Bad Newz is predicted to be a huge surprise at the box office!

More about Bad Newz

The romantic comedy is a spiritual sequel to Good Newwz, which starred Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani in the leading roles. Released in 2019, Raj Mehta’s directorial was a hit affair at the box office.

On the other hand, Bad Newz stars an ensemble cast that includes Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri, Ammy Virk, Neha Dhupia, Sheeba Chadha, Karan Aujla, and Tarun Dudeja. Ananya Panday, Neha Sharma, and Gajraj Rao also make special appearances.

It is co-produced by Amazon Prime, Dharma Productions, and Leo Media Collective.

