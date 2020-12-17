One of the most successful reality shows in Indian television is Indian Idol. The show was recently renewed for season 12 after one of the judges Neha Kakkar recently married Rohanpreet Singh. The other two judges Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani have also joined the judges’ panel.

It’s worth pointing that the trio is quite excited to collaborate once again for the show. Several clips from the show are already going viral. The Dilbar singer had also recently shared a video of herself with Himesh and Vishal where all three are seen having some fun on the stage of Indian Idol 12.

In the video, Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya were seen performing a slow-motion walk on the stage. And from the looks of it, the video seems to be a promo, wherein Himesh was seen jumping from the stairs and ended up hitting Neha’s elbow. While the unfortunate incident has left the singer hurt but doesn’t seem to be a serious injury. However, the act only left everyone laughing out harder.

The video shows the trio having a fun time shooting together. In fact, Neha even called the incident to be funny. Sharing the video on her Instagram reel, she wrote, “This has to be The Funniest yet The Cutest Video of Ours!!!!”

Watch the hilarious incident on Neha Kakkar’s Instagram reel below:

Meanwhile, Neha Kakkar recently appeared on day 2 even of Facebook Fuel For India, where she talked about her Insta-life that helped to build a community of over 50 mn million followers. She said, I think I’m lucky, but along with that, it’s also my headwork and talent that’s led me to 50 million followers. Both Instagram and Facebook are my favourites and whenever new features have been launched, I’ve tried them and rocked them.”

She also talked about the story behind making her song ‘Nehu Da Vyah’, which has led to more than 40k Reels on Instagram. She said, “One day during the lockdown, I was sitting idle and I thought let me try and make a song. My brother and sister already have this talent and I managed to make ‘Nehu Da Vyah’. The lyrics are such that I wanted something like this to materialize for me. I wrote it very optimistically and I didn’t know this would really happen. The boy in the video would be my husband.”

