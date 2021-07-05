Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao on Saturday gave a massive shock to their fans as they announced their separation. The two rolled out a joint notice and cleared that it is a mutual decision to part ways and there is no bad air between the two. Amid the complete row – that is still very much dominating the headlines, Ira Khan, Aamir’s daughter has taken to Instagram to share a new video, and it’s a review.

If you are unaware, Ira’s Instagram handle is a space where she keeps on doing some super innovative stuff. From motivation to fitness to mental health to some fun, Ms Khan discusses everything. Just after Aamir and Kiran gave out the news of their separation, Ira hinted at a review video coming up soon on her Instagram handle. And turns out she was up for reviewing a cheesecake. Read on to know everything you should about the same below.

While the video has Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan unboxing and reviewing the cake, in the caption she wrote, “Burnt Basque Cheesecake – Daniel Patissier. The picture of Zomato is really pretty. And the centre fully fulfills the fantasies from seeing the picture. It melts in your mouth. Not too sweet. The outside though is egg-y. Very evidently egg-y. So I just eat the centre,” she wrote. Ira had back in time shared a similar video, in which she tried a tiramisu.

However, announcing their divorce, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao in a statement said, “In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives – no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other.”

