Rang De Basanti has made its place in a history book of Bollywood. The film will always be remembered as a modern-day cult. Just like its content, the film has some amazing behind-the-scenes stories. Today, we’ll be taking a look at one such story and it has to do with Farhan Akhtar.

Farhan and director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra make an amazing duo. After a masterpiece like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, they are all set to inspire with Toofaan. The upcoming film looks like a good package, thus speaking volumes of Farhan and Mehra’s working chemistry. But do you know, Toofaan could have been their third collaboration and not second? Yes, you read that right! The actor was initially approached for Rang De Basanti.

It’s not us but Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra himself shared that he had initially approached Farhan Akhtar for Rang De Basanti. Mehra had asked him for the role of Karan, which eventually went to Siddharth. Back then, Farhan was only focused on direction and didn’t think of acting.

While speaking to PTI, Mehra said, “He (Farhan Akhtar) was truly amused because he had just made Dil Chahta Hai and was finishing Lakshya. I told him I wanted him to act in my film and he could not believe it at that point of time!”

“I had offered him the part of Karan, which was the only author-backed character in the whole film. Farhan was fascinated. I could see the twinkle in his eyes. He wondered ‘What’s wrong with this guy who is seeing me act in a film?!'” Mehra added.

Meanwhile, the duo’s next, Toofaan is slated to release on 16th July 2021 only on Amazon Prime Video.

