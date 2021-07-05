Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal took to social media on Sunday to share a photo of his latest car. The actor has bought a new Range Rover.

Advertisement

Vicky shared a photo posing with his car on Instagram and wrote: “Welcome Home buddy!”

Advertisement

Commenting on the actor’s post, his friends, industry colleagues and followers shared congratulatory messages.

Vicky Kaushal’s “Uri: The Surgical Strike” director Aditya Dhar commented: “Shotgun! Congratulations mere bhai! Aise hi mehnat aur tarakki karo! (Keep working hard and keep achieving!)”

Just a day ago, Vicky took to social media to share his workout updates after recovering from Covid-19. The actor shared a video where he is seen lifting weights.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote: “After a slow post-covid recovery we finally managed to hit a new personal record with deadlifts. So ya, we were happy boys in the park this morning!”

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal is once again collaborating with director Aditya Dhar for his upcoming film “The Immortal Ashwatthama”.

The actor also has Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming biopic on Sam Manekshaw titled “Sam Bahadur”, Shoojit Sircar helmed biopic of Udham Singh, titled “Sardar Udham Singh” and the upcoming comedy-drama “Mr. Lele”.

Must Read: Jackie Shroff Is Still Scared Of Wife Ayesha Shroff After She Beat Up A Gang, We Wonder Whose ‘Fighter’ Genes Does Tiger Shroff Have?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube