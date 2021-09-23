Advertisement

Bollywood’s livewire star Ranveer Singh, who has been constantly working towards raising the issues faced by the deaf community, has appealed to the youth to create an inclusive space for the deaf community on International Day of Sign Languages 2021.

“If there is anything we all have come to value and embrace in the last year and a half is the power of community and being there for each other. My message to the youth today would be to keep doing the work you are… and if in any way you can create or propagate an inclusive space by working with the Deaf community, please do,” Ranveer said.

Advertisement

“From hospitality to education to creative arts. We can only make this change together and my trust and support lie with the youth of our country,” Ranveer Singh added.