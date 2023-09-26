“So my name… my name is Bella Hadid” – if you are familiar with this viral TikTok/Instagram trend, you know the power that Bella Hadid holds. Talk about serving a moment, the supermodel does it. We hardly have any memories of the moments when Bella did not deliver an IT look, making the crowd submit to her catwalk prowess. While talking about Bella’s best looks, we are instantly reminded of her wet-look mini dress from Di Pesta which ignited a cultural phenomenon – a trend that many try but hardly ace.

Bella can be credited for leading many pop culture phenomena – remember when she ignited a fashion frenzy when she walked naked only to get a dress spray painted on her body? Also, who can forget when she spread her iconic wings for Victoria’s Fashion Show 2016 while her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd was live singing bop ‘Starboy’. All in all, there have been many moments when she proved her prowess is unfathomable, and it’s not a statement that’s open for discussion.

Coming back to Bella Hadid’s wet dress look, in 2019, the model walked the ramp flaunting her wet look in a white mini-dress from the shelves of Di Pesto that hugged, or shall we say soaked, her hourglass figure, sending onlookers in a fury of confusion of what they had just witnessed. While it appeared her dress was drenched in water, it was a look created using a unique draping and stitching technique, which makes dry, recycled mesh appear dampened.

Bella Hadid ditched her signature power dressing, opting for a sultry backless mini-white dress with a halter neck and uneven hemline that gave a peek into her ample assets, courtesy of the sheer fabric used in making the statement outfit. The supermodel further enhanced the appeal of the overall look with golden jewelry consisting of a pair of hoops, pendants, and bangles. She tied her hair in a sleek high-pony while her makeup was mostly drenched with highlighter perfectly in sync with her ensemble.

Check out the look below:

After Bella Hadid, many celebs like Kylie Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian, and Sonam Bajwa among others also made heads turn with their wet-dress look.

Which Bella Hadid fashion moment do you like the most? Let us know in the comment section below.

