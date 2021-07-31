Advertisement

Back in 2014, the cast of Happy New Year appeared on Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati to promote their film that starred Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Vivaan Shah, Sonu Sood and Boman Irani. Directed by Farah Khan, the film did amazingly well at the box office.

While Farah & SRK played on the hot seat on senior Bachchan’s show, Vivaan was sitting amongst the guests.

Advertisement

While talking to Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan recalled an incident when Farah Khan was really angry with Abhishek Bachchan, Vivaan Shah and wanted SRK to go scold them. This is one story that senior Bachchan himself started laughing upon hearing.

Shah Rukh Khan told Amitabh Bachchan, “Ek baar isne (Farah) mujhe bahut complain kiya. Isne kaha ki Abhishek aur Vivaan jo hai dono k dono bahut pareshan kar rahe hain, distracted rehte hain, baat cheet kar rahe hain, tang kar rahe hain. ‘Baar baar meri photo leke Twitter pe daal rahe hain’. Bahut tang karte hain Abhishek aur Vivaan isko, toh tum jaake unse baat karo. (Once she complained to me that Abhishek and Vivaan are troubling her, they are distracted, keep chatting, take her pictures and upload them on Twitter. They irritate me a lot so you go and talk to them).”

SRK continued and said, “Maine kaha nahi Farah bacche hai yaar aese thodei na hota hai yaar, hojayega (It’s ok they are children). ‘No, today I’m very angry. You go and talk’. Toh Sir, main bada aese kamar kas k pahuch gaya…main bolne ko shuru hua phir mujhe dimaag m aya ki Abhishek Bachchan k jo daddy hai woh Mr Amitabh Bachchan hai. Phir aya ki Vivaan k jo daddy hai woh Mr Naseeruddin Shah hai. Phir mere dimaag m aya ki agar inke baap inko nahi sikha sake toh main kya sikhaunga? (So went to scold them and recalled that Abhishek Bachchan’s father is Amitabh Bachchan and Vivaan Shah’s father is Naseeruddin Shah. Then I realised if their fathers couldn’t teach them, how will I be able to?).”

Watch the video here:

Haha, that’s one fun story!

What are your thoughts on Shah Rukh Khan’s anecdote from Happy New Year? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 15: Ex-Contestant & Naked Yoga Guru Vivek Mishra Approached To Do Semi N*de Yoga, Asks For 50 Lakhs/Day

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube