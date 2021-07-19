Taapsee Pannu recently announced her own production house, Outsider Films and now they have set it in motion with the shoot start of their first film, Blurr.

The team shared pictures from their muhurat shot where all the producers can be seen posing with the lead stars in Uttarakhand.

As they left for the shoot to Nainital, Taapsee was seen introducing us to her husband in Blurr, Gulshan Devaiah as she wrote on it, “Taking over the producer responsibility of revealing my star on board !”

Starring Taapsee Pannu and Gulshan Devaiah, ‘Blurr’ will be partly shot in the heritage buildings of Nainital with Mall Road and Russian Bypass. Besides this, certain scenes will be covered at places like Bhimtal, Bhawali Sattal and Mukteshwar.

The first look from the intense poster had fuelled so much anticipation among audiences by unveiling so much and at the same time keeping everything else a blur for her fans and audiences to keep guessing.

The Pink actress Taapsee Pannu has often given us strong performances in film and is all set to bring us another. Taapsee has now turned producer with ‘Blurr’. The film is being helmed by director Ajay Bahl who is best known for his film ‘Section 375’ that received acclaim from critics and appreciation from audiences.

Written by Pawan Sony and Ajay Bahl, Blurr is a psychological thriller with an intriguing social context, a film that will have you on the edge of your seats. The first look out hints at a gripping storyline, promising performances and an interesting watch. The Taapsee Pannu starrer will be going on floors soon and the audiences are excited to see the power-packed thriller soon.

