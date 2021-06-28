Fans often address him as Vibhuti Mishra, the character he plays in the popular sitcom “Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!”, and actor Aasif Sheikh enjoys it.

Advertisement

“I receive tremendous love and appreciation from fans across the country and even overseas every day. Many people address me by my on-screen character, Vibhuti Mishra, instead of my real name, and it feels nice. One can see how that character has resonated well with the audience. In a hilarious episode at home, my wife kept calling out to me one day and when I didn’t respond, she yelled out ‘Vibhuti Narayan Mishra’, and I immediately responded,” Aasif told IANS.

Advertisement

“Vibhuti’s character is fun, has quirks and quips along with great comic timing, making it entertaining and relatable. It is undoubtedly one of my most favourite roles,” the Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! actor said.

Both the female leads of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! have been replaced – first Shilpa Shinde and, recently, Saumya Tandon. Two lead actresses quitting a show one by one — does it affect the mindset of the actors who are still associated with the show?

Aasif Sheikh replied, “Whatever be the reasons, we as professionals must respect the person and their decision. It is natural to feel sad when people leave the show. We share a bond given the amount of time we spend with our co-actors, on-screen and off-screen. With new entries, the team adapts to them as well. The mindset is always optimistic, friendly and happy whenever we have a new member in the team. It brings a certain freshness to the storyline as well.”

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai! shoot recently resumed in Surat and Aasif informed that he is thrilled to be back on the sets. While the shoot was on hold amid the second wave of the pandemic, the actor revealed what kept him busy at home.

“I have always followed a healthy and balanced diet, with physical exercise, which I maintained. In addition to it, I involved myself in daily household chores, sharing the load to complete everyday domestic tasks. I also cooked, played indoor board games, and even got time to focus on my writing and reading. I cooked delicious yakhni pulao, an Eid special, during the festivity and everyone relished it!” Aasif Sheikh informed with a smile.

What has the pandemic taught him? “These challenging times have made us realise the importance of having a family and valuing their presence in our lives at every step, cherishing beautiful moments and building stronger bonds. I’ve been spending quality time with family and engaging in fun and recreational activities, having long conversations over tea time, which I could not do earlier owing to my tight shoot schedules,” the actor said.

Has life changed after the massive success of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!? To this, Aasif Sheikh said, “I have had a streak of great hit shows even before Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!. But yes, as the show’s popularity soared, so did the role of Vibhuti Narayan Mishra. I have been a part of the entertainment industry for close to 37 years. From plays to Bollywood and then television, it has been a rollercoaster ride for me. I have had my share of ups and downs. More than cinema, television has given me immense love, recognition and affection, making me a household name. I owe it to various producers and especially to all my viewers and fans, who have consistently supported and appreciated me at every step,” Aasif concluded.

Must Read: Priyank Sharma Reveals Being In Touch With Ex-Girlfriend Divya Agarwal & Varun Sood, Says “We Have Handled It Maturely”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube