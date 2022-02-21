Salman Khan starrer Tere Naam is still popular among the masses as the movie was one of the biggest films of that year. During the time, Anurag Kashyap was in popular demand due to the success of Satya. Not many know, but the filmmaker was originally supposed to direct and write Salman starrer for which Kashyap had put forth a few demands which didn’t go well with the actor as well as producer.

Post, Kashyap’s exit, Satish Kaushik was roped in to direct the film, while Bhumika Chawla made her Bollywood debut with the film as a female lead. The 2003 movie was a remake of the 1999 Tamil film Sethu which starred Chiyaan Vikram.

The rights for the Hindi remake were brought by Ram Gopal Verma and he chose Anurag Kashyap to write and direct Tere Naam. However, the filmmaker was soon removed from the project as his realistic approach towards the film wasn’t accepted by the producers and Salman Khan.

As per NavBharat Times, Anurag Kashyap had earlier told, “The new producers wanted me to direct the film. The hero of the film was shown to be a resident of the area of Mathura, Agra. I used to think that Salman Khan was not fit for this role. Still, I have to grow some hair on my chest to make Salman Khan look the real UPwala in this character because UP boys don’t have shaved chests.”

He further explained, “When I told this to Salman, he was only staring at me and he didn’t say a word. The next day I got a call from the producer of the film and called for a meeting. As soon as I reached to meet, the producer threw the glass at me and started abusing saying, ‘Tu Salman ko baal ugane ke liye bolega’.”

After this incident, Anurag Kashyap was replaced and Satish Kaushik was called in to direct Tere Naam starring Salman Khan. The film went on to become a mega-hit, even its songs are popular among people.

