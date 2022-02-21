A massive 3 crores set has been erected for Samantha’s much-hyped upcoming movie titled ‘Yashoda’.

Advertisement

It is reported that the makers of Sam’s upcoming movie ‘Yashoda’ are busy erecting the huge set for the upcoming schedule.

Advertisement

A lavish set reprising a seven-star hotel was erected, which is one of the most important sets for the movie. Art Director Ashok is supervising the set, as several labourers are working on the beautiful set currently.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who will play the leading lady in this movie, is currently on a short vacation in Kerala, and will soon join the sets to wrap up the upcoming important sequences for ‘Yashoda’.

Being helmed by the director duo Hari-Harish, ‘Yashoda’ is billed to be a new-age multilingual thriller that is bankrolled by senior producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad on a grand scale.

The film features noted actors Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, and Murali Sharma in important roles.

Must Read: Project K: Prabhas Defines Shooting With Amitabh Bachchan As A ‘Dream Come True Moment’



Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube