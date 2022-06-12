Sonam Kapoor has been shelling out some true pregnancy goals. The actress recently celebrated her 37th birthday and treated fans with pictures from her maternity shoot. In the latest photo op, she could be seen enjoying the streets of Paris but what has caught attention is her bralette look. Scroll below for how netizens have been reacting to it.

From kaftans to pantsuit, there is no look that Sonam has not pulled off during her pregnancy. She even announced that she was expecting in a black bodysuit with a deep plunging neckline. Accompanying her in most pictures is her husband Anand Ahuja, who’s no less than a handsome hunk either!

Sonam Kapoor, in the latest picture, could be seen posing alongside sister Rhea Kapoor in the streets of Paris. The Aisha actress is dressed in a black bralette and complementing leggings. She completes her look with a long oversized blazer of the same colour. There’s a tiny bag, silver hoops and sunglasses that she used to accessorize her look. One cannot deny that she’s truly game on with her fashion sense even when she’s due just in a few days.

However, netizens have been mercilessly trolling Sonam Kapoor for her fashion and some even compared her to Television actress Urfi Javed.

A user wrote, “Kapde na pehen na is new trend… Wanna get famous drop ur clothes.”

“Vulgar & absolutely uncalled for! I understand if it’s a baby bump Photoshoot but not on street being so obscene ! Like really r u the only one who has got a bump in the span of human life !” another wrote.

A netizen wrote, “Ya kara to cool Urfi javed kara to fool.”

A troll wrote, “WANNABE RIHANNA…..copy kar karke hi zindagi nikal gayi in bolyywood valo ki”

“This is the most stupid trend . Is she following Rihanna?” another questioned.

What is your take on the attire pulled off by Sonam Kapoor?

