Sonam Kapoor never shies away from voicing her opinion about anything and everything. Time and again the actress has managed to grab eyeballs with her strong thoughts. Apart from being a successful actress, Sonam has also earned the tag of fashionista of the industry over time. The actress makes heads turn with her appearances every time she enters a room. Currently, the Neerja actress is enjoying the best of her life, pregnancy.

Sonam Kapoor is expecting her first baby with her husband Anand Ahuja. The actress turns a year older today, i.e., June 9.

On the occasion of her birthday, we will tell you about the time when Sonam Kapoor opened up about receiving comments about her height and skin colour. Sonam is a true blue feminist, who never leaves a chance to speak in favour of women no matter what. Once the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actress revealed that her relatives told her who will marry her as she has dark skin and is heightened.

During her earlier interview with Vogue, Sonam Kapoor said, “My teenage years, I had a lot of hormonal issues like most teenagers have. Like I had body hair, I had acne. My skin colour is a bit darker which is a situation in India. I have had old relatives tell me, “You are so dusky and tall. Who will marry you? What will people say” type of situation and then. You’re prepped when you are younger, to be good enough to get married to, pretty enough to get married to.

“A lot of girls even get educated. So, it’s like on their CV for like a marriage CV. Everything is prepped for you to be desirable,” added Sonam. Watch the video below:

On her 37th birthday, Sonam Kapoor shared a couple of photos from her maternity shoot and she looked ethereal like always.

Team Koimoi wishes the diva and mom-to-be a very happy birthday!

