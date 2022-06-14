Surely when you think about comedy one of the names that come to your mind is Pankaj Tripathi, for his amazing performance in movies like Fukrey, 83 and many more. The actor has contributed a lot to the comedy world with his amazing dialogue delivery and his expressions.

Advertisement

Talking about one such performance, did you know the versatile actor was also a part of the famous kauwa biryani moment from Run? If not then ready to be stunned!

Advertisement

For those who are unaware of this fact, it is true that Pankaj Tripathi was in fact a part of Run’s cast and was seen in the iconic ‘Kauwa Biryani’ moment. However, the Mirzapur actor wasn’t credited for the iconic scene. Yes, you read that absolutely right! For the readers who are unaware, the hilarious scene from Run starts off with Vijay Raaz stopping at a roadside stall to have a plate of what was believed to be chicken biryani. While the actor was sceptical at first about the dish after seeing the size leg piece, he still finished it and started to head back home. While doing so he started to make crow noises while burping.

Later in the video, Vijay Raaz runs into Pankaj Tripathi, who stops him after hearing the crow sound. He says, “Ka hua Bhai?”(what happened brother?). Vijay responds, “Darasal hum jabhi hichki le rahe hai, kauwe ka aavaz aa raha hai bhai”(well whenever i am taking a hiccup, i am talking out a crows voice brother). To this Pankaj asked, “ka khaye the?(what did you eat?) and got a reply from Raaz, “Darasal hum pach rupee wala chicken biryani khaye the.” Repeating Raaz’s words again, it was Pankaj who explained that, “Bhaiya wo kauwa briyani hai. Abb kayega kauwa briyani tho Mohammed Rafi jaisa aavaz thodehi aayega.”(Brother it was a crow briyani and now that you have eaten it, you can expect to have a crows voice coming out right).

For the unversed, Run was a movie directed by Jeeva and came out on 14th May 2004. The movie starred many actors like Abhishek Bachchan, Bhumika Chawla, Anushka Shetty, Mahesh Manjrekar and many more.

Meanwhile, Pankaj Tripathi was last seen in Bachchhan Paandey along with Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi. The movie was released on 18th March 2022 and was directed by Farhad Samji.

For more updates stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Prachi Desai Was Asked To Wear Silicone Cups Under A Low-Cut Blouse For A Song, Refusing It & Asked To Be Apologised, Here’s What Happened Next!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram