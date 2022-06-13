Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, also known as Alia, is currently basking in the glory of her recent successful film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film is taking the box office by storm and has managed to collect 171.17* crores so far.

The 29 year-old actress is now gearing up for her next release JugJugg Jeeyo. While she lives a pretty public life, not many know that she is a big fan of Govinda and Raveena Tandon films. She once even spoke about her love for Bollywood films as well.

Talking to Cosmo, Kiara Advani recalled about her life stepping into the film industry. She said, “I went to Cathedral, a school in South Mumbai, where nobody watched Hindi movies. It was almost looked down upon. When my friends would call and ask what I was doing, I would quickly switch the channel and say something like, ‘Oh, I was just watching F.R.I.E.N.D.S and chilling’. But in reality, I was devouring every single Govinda-Raveena Tandon movie that would play on Saturdays and Sundays!”

Kiara also spoke about how she wanted to become an actress early in her life and had no back up plan. She said, “For me, it was like wearing blinders. I never had a Plan B, I never even thought of another profession as an option. I went to college and got a degree because my parents wanted me to have a solid backup plan, but in my mind, I knew what I really wanted to do.”

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani will be next in Raj Mehta’s directorial JugJugg Jeeyo. wherein she will be seen romancing Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan. The romantic comedy will also star Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Manish Paul and Prajakta Kohli.

