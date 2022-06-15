Neetu Singh and Rishi Kapoor were said to be one of the most celebrated couples in Bollywood who always left the audience impressed with their chemistry and strong bond. Neetuji has been quite expressive about her affection for her late husband ever since he passed away in the year 2020. But did you know that there was a time when there were strong rumours about domestic abuse in the Kapoor household and a police complaint was also allegedly filed? Read on.

For the unversed, Neetu and Rishi got married to each other in January 1980 and have mostly had a strong marriage ever since. Around the time their son Ranbir Kapoor was getting married to Alia Bhatt, a picture of their wedding invitation from 1980 had also gone viral on social media. The simple card made a part of their fandom quite nostalgic especially because Rishiji could not attend his son’s wedding.

However, according to a report by Catch News, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh’s marriage came with issues of their own and one of the most prominent ones was the former’s drinking habit. There were several speculations about the couple being involved in domestic abuse and one of them suggested that Neetuji even left the house after one such incident.

Since she was not an active actress at that time, the same report suggests that Neetu Singh opened up a salon of her own to meet her financial needs. However, the fight did not last long as within the next few days, Neetuji and Rishi Kapoor sorted out their differences and she started living with him again.

Neetu Singh often posts about her fondest memories with Rishi Kapoor on social media and some of them even go viral within minutes. She has lately been busy promoting her upcoming film JugJugg Jeeyo which is all set to hit theatres this weekend.

