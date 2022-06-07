Bollywood bigwig Karan Johar took to Twitter to share the recently-released theatrical trailer of Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi-starrer ‘Virata Parvam’.

The excited Bollywood filmmaker announced that he is a huge fan of actress Sai Pallavi, as he shared the trailer of the actress.

Praising Rana-Sai Pallavi’s ‘Virata Parvam’ trailer, he wrote, “This looks fantastic Rana!!!!” he tweeted. “I’m excited to see it! Intensely raw and enthralling!!! You’re fantastic! I’m also a big Sai Pallavi fan!”

This looks fantastic Rana!!!! Can’t wait to see it! Intense Raw and Rivetting!!! You are superb! And I am a huge @Sai_Pallavi92 fan! ❤️ https://t.co/FpvsbHQhQ2 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 6, 2022

Sai Pallavi has been hailed as one of the most accomplished actresses of her generation, and the trailer for ‘Virata Parvam’ demonstrates her versatility in the role.

‘Virata Parvam‘ will be released on June 17 and is directed by Venu Udugula. This film features Naveen Chandra, Nivetha Pethuraj, Eeswari Rao, Priyamani, and others in important roles. The film’s music is composed by Suresh Bobbili.

