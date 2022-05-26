On his 50th birthday on Wednesday, filmmaker Karan Johar announced that he will now make an action film and will start shooting on April 23.

He also unveiled the release date of his upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which will hit the big screens on February 10.

Karan Johar took to Instagram, where he shared a “note of reflection and one of immense excitement”.

Karan Johar wrote: “I turn 50 today (a number that seemed like a distant nightmare), while I know it is kind of a mid point of my life but I cant help my wannabee millenial self from existing. Some call it a midlife crisis, I proudly call it just ‘living life without any apologies’.”

KJo added that he has worked in the movie industry for over 27 years and feels blessed to have had the best experience ever.

“Telling stories creating content nurturing talent and watching the finest artistes performing in front of my privileged eyes…. These years are like being in a massive dream that made all the sleeplessness seem worthwhile! I am grateful for all the brickbats, bouquets, praising souls, the public trolls … all of it. It’s all been a huge part of my learning curve and self growth.”

Karan Johar shared that the one aspect that “I believe I am most passionate about is being a filmmaker! In the past I have always taken long gaps between my films but today on the special day I would like to announce my next directorial feature…”

“Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will release on February 10, 2023. And I will commence the shoot of my action film in April 2023.”

