National crush Rashmika Mandanna is being referred to as Srivalli ever since the release of Pushpa last year, in a way that has become like her second name. Rashmika, who is slowly penetrating in the heartlands of the country, is now being chased by many gold brands, due to Srivalli tag.

Here are 5 reasons to why Rashmika is perfect for being the face of Gold brand;

1. Srivalli Popularity

Ever since the release of Pushpa, people have been referring to Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli, as per her character’s name in the film. Srivalli which is the other name of Goddess Lakshmi, has been attached to Rashmika’s personality now. With Lakshmi’s connect, Gold brands have been betting high on her.

2. Asharfi Of Fans’ life

If we go by the Srivalli song saying that says “Teri Jhalak Asharfi”, it signifies one glimpse of Rashmika is equivalent to a gold coin. Even one glance of the diva is priceless for her fans.

3. Popular Brand face

Rashmika Mandanna suddenly became various brands’ go-to endorser choice. She has been associated with brands across categories – McDonald’s, Vicks, Santoor, Amul Macho, Dabur Honey, Wakefit.co, Lot Mobiles, Pintola peanut butter, Khazana Jewellery, Cashify, boAt, to name a few.

4. Indian Face

Rashmika boasts of a very Indian face which makes her popular amongst the masses and especially amongst gold brands because of her Indie characteristics and features

5. Pan India Popularity

Rashmika is not only famous in south but all over India now with the release of Pushpa. Even before her Hindi film debut, lots of brands and filmmakers have been coming her way, with big banner movies and brands. Also with a humangous fanbase of 32 Million followers on social media, Rashmika is a force to reckon with!

