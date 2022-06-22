Thalapathy Vijay’s much-awaited 66th film, which is being directed by Vamshi Paidipally, has been titled ‘Varisu’ and will hit screens for Pongal 2023, the makers announced on Tuesday.

The title announcement was timed to coincide with the birthday celebrations of Thalapathy Vijay, whose birthday falls on Wednesday.

The film’s title ‘Varisu’ means ‘Successor’ or ‘Heir’ in Tamil. Interestingly, the title poster has the tagline, ‘The Boss Returns’.

Sri Venkateswara Creations, the production house producing the film, tweeted the title look of the film, saying ‘The Boss returns as #Varisu’.’

The unit of the film, which has Rashmika Mandanna playing the female lead, on May 26 had announced that it had concluded shooting a schedule in which several important sequences for the film had been shot and that they were super excited to start the next schedule soon.

Along with Vamshi Paidipally, Rambabu Kongarapi is co-directing this film. The film has music by Thaman, cinematography by Karthik Palani and editing by National Award-winning editor K L Praveen.

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay was last seen in Beast, which also released in other languages. Released on 13th April, the film turned out to be a big-time underperformer at the box office.

